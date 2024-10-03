Comparing Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) & BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group -1.66% -1.26% -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BW LPG and Global Business Travel Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.59 N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group $2.36 billion 1.48 -$63.00 million ($0.39) -18.87

Analyst Ratings

BW LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BW LPG and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Business Travel Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than BW LPG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats BW LPG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It also provides consulting, meetings and events planning, and outsourced services. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

