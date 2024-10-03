Comparing Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) & Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 7 8 0 2.53 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.39%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Prenetics Global.

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Prenetics Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $200.52 million 2.23 -$306.73 million ($1.14) -1.44 Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.63 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.93

Prenetics Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -211.99% -40.98% -15.65% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Prenetics Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. In addition, it provides revio system + sequel systems which conduct, monitor, and analyze single-molecule biochemical reactions in real time; SBB short-read sequencing; onso instrument conducts, monitors, and analyzes SBB biochemical reactions; and SBB consumable, including flow cells, clustering, and sequencing reagent kits. The company serves academic and governmental research institutions; commercial testing and service laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, and contract research organizations; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a sales force and distribution partners in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation; and a collaboration with Radboud University Medical to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

