Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Compugen worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.