Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

