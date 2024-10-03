Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.85. 1,171,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,744,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,931,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,309,123.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 619,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,021 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 498,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

