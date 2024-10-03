Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 4.5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 1,967 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
