Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.12.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

