Constellation Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $10.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.12.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

