Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE CSTM opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Constellium by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 26,490.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

