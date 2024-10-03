Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 18.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

