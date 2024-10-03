Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.21. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 47,803 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

