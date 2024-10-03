Contrasting Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agritek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31

Agritek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agritek and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.49%.

Profitability

This table compares Agritek and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agritek N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79%

Risk and Volatility

Agritek has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

