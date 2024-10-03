Contrasting Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) and Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIZIO and Xiaomi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 9 1 0 2.10 Xiaomi 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIZIO currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Xiaomi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO 0.88% 3.38% 1.64% Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares VIZIO and Xiaomi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.2% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Xiaomi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $1.68 billion 1.35 $28.20 million $0.09 125.13 Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIZIO has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaomi.

Summary

VIZIO beats Xiaomi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree+, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast functionalities to allow users to stream additional content from their other devices to its Smart TVs. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Voice Assistant, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products. The Internet Services segment provides advertising services and internet value-added services; and engages in the online game and fintech businesses. The Others segment offers hardware repair services for its products; installation services for certain IoT products; and sells materials and other products. The company engages in the wholesale and retail of smartphones and ecosystem partners' products; sale of smart hardware; development and sale of software, hardware, and television; procurement and sale of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, and spare parts; procurement of raw materials; and operation of retail stores. It is also involved in the provision of advertising and promotion services; internet services; investment; commercial factoring activities; e-commerce business; sale of e-books; electronic payment technology services; technical services; and integrated circuit chip design services, as well as smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

