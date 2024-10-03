Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 4.7%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 83,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 587,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $717.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

