Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 3.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 40.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

