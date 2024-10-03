Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 274316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
Cora Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £13.57 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.34.
Cora Gold Company Profile
Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cora Gold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.