Coral Products (LON:CRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 195238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).

Coral Products Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -892.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

