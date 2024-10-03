Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives $15.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $12.00 on Monday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

