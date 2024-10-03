Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

