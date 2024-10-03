Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 174,583,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 130,005,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

