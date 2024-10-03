Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 425,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 149,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

