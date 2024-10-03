Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 35,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 404,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Cosan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 2,736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

