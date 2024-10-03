Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 35,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 404,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Cosan Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
