Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BASE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,435. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

