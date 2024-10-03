Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,078,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

