Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

