Creative Planning Acquires 7,505 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

