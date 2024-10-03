Creative Planning Buys 94 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 637,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

URI stock opened at $796.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

