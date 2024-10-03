Creative Planning Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.76.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CNI opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.