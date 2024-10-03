Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 61.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,455,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,243 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

