Creative Planning Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

