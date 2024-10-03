Creative Planning Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

