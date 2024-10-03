Creative Planning Has $6.88 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $8,011,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.65.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $207.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

