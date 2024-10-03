Creative Planning Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,442.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,320.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,289.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

