Creative Planning Has $7.22 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

