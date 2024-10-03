Creative Planning Has $7.58 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 19.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 305.8% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 70,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 161.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

