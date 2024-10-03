Creative Planning Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

