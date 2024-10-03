Creative Planning Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Creative Planning grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.