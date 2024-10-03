Creative Planning Sells 7,369 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

