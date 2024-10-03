Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 2.4% Higher

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.16. 145,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,214,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,328,800 shares of company stock valued at $40,168,994 in the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

