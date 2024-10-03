Creekside Partners Makes New $288,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $353.54. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.02.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

