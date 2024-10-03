Creekside Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $575.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.56 and a 200-day moving average of $549.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.