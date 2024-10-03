Creekside Partners Purchases Shares of 3,657 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPHQ stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.