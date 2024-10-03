Creekside Partners Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVO opened at $116.46 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

