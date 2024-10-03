Creekside Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

