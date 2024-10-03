Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.93 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 188.50 ($2.52). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 188.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,634,703 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.75) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($3.07).

The firm has a market cap of £482.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.25.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

