Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Trading Down 15.4%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.47). 46,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 9,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.74).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11,000.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.90.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

