Critical Comparison: BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 17.22% 12.06% 1.20% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raiffeisen Bank International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and BEIJING ENTPS H/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion 0.36 $2.58 billion $1.89 2.31 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S. Raiffeisen Bank International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats BEIJING ENTPS H/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

(Get Free Report)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.