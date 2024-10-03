Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.90 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 65.07 ($0.87). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 4,268 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.82. The company has a market cap of £9.06 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

