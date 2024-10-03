Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

