Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.53.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.