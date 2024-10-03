Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 631,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,055,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Cronos Group Trading Up 3.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.