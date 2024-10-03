Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 631,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,055,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Cronos Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $856.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,094.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 12,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

